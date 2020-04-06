H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 195 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) received a SEK 195 price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.63% from the company’s previous close.

HM.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 170 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 190 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 169.30.

Shares of STO HM.B opened at SEK 121.40 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of SEK 169.45 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 186.63.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

