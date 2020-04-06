H & R Block (HRB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for H & R Block (NYSE: HRB):

3/31/2020 – H & R Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – H & R Block had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to .

3/25/2020 – H & R Block was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – H & R Block had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to . They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – H & R Block had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

3/12/2020 – H & R Block was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – H & R Block was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – H & R Block had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – H & R Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – H & R Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – H & R Block was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – H & R Block was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2020 – H & R Block was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “H&R Block looks well poised to gain from opportunities offered by the tax industry that has been growing since 2005. The company has undertaken several initiatives to boost both assisted and DIY businesses. The company continues to focus on competitive pricing, investment in product innovation and user experience improvement. The company's solid cash position allows it to pursue opportunities that exhibit true potential and positions it for sustainable clients, revenue and earnings growth. However, escalating costs due to heavy investments in technology and operations might weigh on H&R Block's bottom line, thereby affecting its share price, which has underperformed its industry over the past year. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. The company also faces huge litigations.”

2/14/2020 – H & R Block had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – H & R Block had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $11.94 on Monday. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Get H & R Block Inc alerts:

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 48.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in H & R Block by 36.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.