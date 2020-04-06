Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $4,111,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 146.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE opened at $98.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.