Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.97 ($159.27).

Several research firms recently commented on HNR1. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €120.60 ($140.23) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

FRA:HNR1 opened at €130.70 ($151.98) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €149.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €162.80. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

