Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Lowered to $85.00

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THG. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

