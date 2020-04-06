Happycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00996151 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Happycoin

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

