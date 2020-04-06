Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,440

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,716.27 ($22.58).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,292 ($17.00) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,474.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,753.52.

In related news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

