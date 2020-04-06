Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG opened at $15.04 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $55,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,338,000 after buying an additional 554,763 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 571,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 298,136 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after buying an additional 265,290 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.