Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/10/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.65. 349,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,241. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 107,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

