Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

NYSE:HIG traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $33.40. 1,792,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,053,000 after buying an additional 272,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,763,000 after acquiring an additional 231,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,050,000 after acquiring an additional 286,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,572,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,497,000 after buying an additional 50,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

