HashCoin Achieves Market Cap of $447,350.61 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $447,350.61 and approximately $55.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.04642455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037429 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010574 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

