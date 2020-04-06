Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $76,296.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,229.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.02276813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.03478675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00608876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00798790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00076036 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00508142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,171,938 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

