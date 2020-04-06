Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ HA opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hawaiian by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $3,682,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Hawaiian by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hawaiian by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

