Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Haynes International worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Haynes International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 102,777 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Shor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Also, Director Robert Getz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

HAYN opened at $19.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.57. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

