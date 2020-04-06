HBZ coin (HBZ) Achieves Market Cap of $227,974.82

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, HBZ coin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $227,974.82 and $21,492.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Bitlish and Exmo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.04658458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037142 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009522 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Bitlish and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.