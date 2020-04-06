HBZ coin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $262,507.11 and approximately $26,003.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, Bitlish and HitBTC. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.21 or 0.04617632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037635 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

