HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of IDYA opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a current ratio of 14.65. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,973,000. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,955,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

