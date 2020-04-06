HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 263.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $55.02 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

