HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $237.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 211.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 66.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

