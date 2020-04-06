Head-To-Head Analysis: AdaptHealth (AHCO) and Its Rivals

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 42 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AdaptHealth to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 59.33 AdaptHealth Competitors $307.64 million -$121.36 million 7.79

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AdaptHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 75 118 100 2 2.10

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.62%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.01%. Given AdaptHealth’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

