Head-To-Head Analysis: Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) & IRIDEX (OTCMKTS:IRIX)

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magna-Lab and IRIDEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A IRIDEX $43.45 million 0.52 -$8.81 million ($0.64) -2.55

Magna-Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRIDEX.

Risk & Volatility

Magna-Lab has a beta of 5.03, meaning that its stock price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magna-Lab and IRIDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of IRIDEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magna-Lab and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna-Lab N/A N/A -4,533.33% IRIDEX -20.28% -35.33% -23.51%

Summary

Magna-Lab beats IRIDEX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magna-Lab Company Profile

Magna-Lab, Inc. is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; and slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

