Head-To-Head Contrast: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:REPR)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AtriCure and Repro-Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $230.81 million 5.51 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -29.70 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 17.29 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AtriCure and Repro-Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 6 0 2.86 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.45%. Given AtriCure’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AtriCure is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Volatility & Risk

AtriCure has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -15.25% -16.26% -8.91% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats AtriCure on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

