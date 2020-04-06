Head to Head Contrast: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Organovo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 5.08 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -3.87 Organovo $3.09 million 11.16 -$26.64 million N/A N/A

Organovo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -130.44% N/A -31.00% Organovo -798.68% -69.36% -59.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sutro Biopharma and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 97.87%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Organovo.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Organovo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.