Head-To-Head Review: Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) versus 8X8 (OTCMKTS:EGHT)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Her Imports and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million 0.12 -$7.48 million N/A N/A 8X8 $352.59 million 4.34 -$88.74 million ($0.69) -21.62

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -35.94% -49.59% -18.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Her Imports and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 2 4 7 0 2.38

8X8 has a consensus price target of $23.58, suggesting a potential upside of 58.04%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Her Imports.

Risk & Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of -5.68, indicating that its stock price is 668% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

8X8 beats Her Imports on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

