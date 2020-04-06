Head-To-Head Review: InterXion (NYSE:INXN) vs. Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares InterXion and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion 7.51% 5.82% 1.58% Medallia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterXion and Medallia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion $663.43 million 8.96 $36.75 million $0.66 117.29 Medallia $402.46 million 5.99 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -13.33

InterXion has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterXion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of InterXion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for InterXion and Medallia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion 0 3 6 0 2.67 Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87

InterXion presently has a consensus price target of $84.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Medallia has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.92%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than InterXion.

Summary

InterXion beats Medallia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; a range of output voltages and currents; connectivity services that enable its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms; and systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support, and data backup and storage services, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customers' equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It provides its services to telecom operators, Internet service providers, and content delivery networks; content and cloud providers; and enterprises through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 51 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. The company is also involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

