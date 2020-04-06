Head-To-Head Review: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) versus Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nlight and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $176.62 million 2.04 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -39.13 IPG Photonics $1.31 billion 4.30 $180.23 million $4.36 24.41

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Nlight. Nlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nlight has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nlight and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 0 2 3 0 2.60 IPG Photonics 0 8 4 1 2.46

Nlight currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 104.47%. IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $164.98, indicating a potential upside of 54.99%. Given Nlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nlight is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight -7.29% -3.94% -3.42% IPG Photonics 13.71% 10.09% 8.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Nlight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Nlight on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

