Head-To-Head Review: Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) & Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) and Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quarterhill and Liberty Tax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Tax 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quarterhill currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and Liberty Tax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill 7.18% -0.51% -0.42% Liberty Tax 0.98% 1.61% 0.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quarterhill and Liberty Tax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $146.72 million 0.97 $10.53 million N/A N/A Liberty Tax $132.55 million 0.00 -$2.16 million $0.63 N/A

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Tax.

Summary

Quarterhill beats Liberty Tax on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

