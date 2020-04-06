HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,201,000 after buying an additional 926,026 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 301,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 604.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 200,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,036,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after buying an additional 127,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HHR opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

