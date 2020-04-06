Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Health Catalyst worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,198.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,948.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,004.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

