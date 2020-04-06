Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1,862.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,176,000 after buying an additional 243,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after buying an additional 685,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after buying an additional 231,472 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,239,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

