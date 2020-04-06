Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Holdings Raised by Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,614 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust Of America comprises 6.2% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.13. 86,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,573. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 171.39, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.