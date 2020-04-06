Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2,763.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $11,338,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,096,000 after acquiring an additional 328,587 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 156.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

HTLD opened at $18.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

