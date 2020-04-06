Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0334 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $129.84 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.02556449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00200088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033528 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,883,449,291 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

