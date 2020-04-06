HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $545.25 million and $439,783.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00025887 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007198 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003935 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000530 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048121 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

