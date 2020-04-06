Heico (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Heico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.18.

NYSE HEI traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,868. Heico has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.04.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the third quarter worth $550,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Heico by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heico by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Heico by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

