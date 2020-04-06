HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLE. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.67 ($42.64).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €27.48 ($31.95) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a 12-month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.84.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

