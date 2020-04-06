Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of HP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. 986,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 907.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 46,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $47,027,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

