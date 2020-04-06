Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 214,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 2.08. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

