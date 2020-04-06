Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HP. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

