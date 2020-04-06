HempCoin Price Tops $0.0019 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $479,025.15 and approximately $1,546.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 155.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 255,866,609 coins and its circulating supply is 255,731,459 coins.

HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

