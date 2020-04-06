HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

HNNMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 715,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,141. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.35. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

