Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

HTGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,210. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $789.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.