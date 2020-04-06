Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.26% of Heritage Financial worth $23,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,335.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,849.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $18.62 on Monday. Heritage Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

