Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $300.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 283,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.