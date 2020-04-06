Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of Herman Miller worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

