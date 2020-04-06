HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,213.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $180,021.68 and $3,213.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.02645385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00205343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034442 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,917,787 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

