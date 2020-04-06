HEX (HEX) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, HEX has traded 9% higher against the dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $53.84 million and $812,539.00 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 124,436,523,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,659,345,305 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

