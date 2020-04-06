Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.92.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $81,994,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,160,000 after buying an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after buying an additional 381,251 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after buying an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,267,000 after buying an additional 168,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

