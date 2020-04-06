Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $48.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HXL. Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

