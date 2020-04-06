Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. 344,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,913. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn bought 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Randall Humphrey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

